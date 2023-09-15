Business National forum talks building of digital economy, digital society The first national forum on the development of digital economy and digital society took place in the northern province of Nam Dinh on September 14, discussing orientations and trends to help realise the country’s relevant targets for 2030 and beyond.

Business Dutch businesses commit to support Vietnam’s net zero target Dutch businesses are committed to supporting Vietnam in achieving its net zero emissions target by 2050, confirmed the Dutch Business Association in Vietnam.

Videos Farm produce expected to boost Ba Ria-Vung Tau’s economic growth Ba Ria-Vung Tau’s economic growth engine has long been identified as tourism and industry rather than agriculture, but the latter has increasingly affirmed its role in the provincial economy.

Business Vietnam, China’s Hong Kong boost economic cooperation Vietnam always rolls out red carpet for foreign investors, including those from Hong Kong (China) to invest in the country in the spirit of “harmonising interests and sharing risks”, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said while attending the 8th Belt and Road Summit held in Hong Kong on September 13.