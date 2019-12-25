Vietnam promotes handicraft products in India
The Vietnamese pavilion at the India International Mega Trade Fair 2019 (IIMTF) (Photo: VNA)
New Delhi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Trade Office in India set up a pavilion to sell handicraft products at the India International Mega Trade Fair (IIMTF), which took place in Kolkata city in West Bengal State from December 13-25.
The event is the second biggest of its kind in India after the annual international trade fair in New Delhi.
The 2019 IIMTF attracted almost 1,000 exhibitors from India and 20 countries and territories across the world such as Egypt, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Afghanistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, China, and Vietnam.
Various kinds of products in the fields of innovation, handicraft, food, automobile, education, and information technology were offered at the event.
A number of trade exchanges and workshops were held as part of the fair to help businesses share experience and seek cooperation opportunities.
According to statistics of the General Department of Vietnam Customs, trade between Vietnam and India reached 10.3 billion USD in the first 11 months of 2019, a year-on-year rise of 3.6 percent.
Of which, Vietnam exported 6.25 billion USD worth of goods, up 2 percent compared to the same period last year.
In January-November, Vietnam posted a trade surplus of 2.2 billion USD with India. Notably, Vietnam’s exports of handicraft products, rattan products and carpets to India for the first time exceeded 10 million USD, up over 134 percent year-on-year./.