Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam has carried out many international cooperation activities related to seas and islands over the past time, reflecting its viewpoint that they must be in line with its external policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, diversification and multilateralisation as well as guaranteeing the legitimate rights and interests of the nation and Vietnamese people.

Deputy General Director of the Vietnam Administration of Seas and Islands (VASI) Nguyen Que Lam said that the administration is submitting to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) for approval a project on developing a vessel fleet specialising in marine survey and research; a project on surveying and assessing the resilience capacity and ecological system of coastal areas for sustainable economic development and active response to environmental incidents and natural disasters; and a project on surveying natural conditions of key islands for exploitation, socio-economic development and defence security protection.



The VASI also directed its subordinate units to well implement a project on cooperation in research on environmental management of sea and islands in the Gulf of Tonkin between Vietnam and China.



Vietnam's plan to proactively prepare for and take part in the building of a global agreement on ocean plastic pollution approved by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 16 last year showed that Vietnam seriously complies with the obligations related to the reduction and management of ocean plastic waste which is part of the international frameworks to which the country is a member.



The nation will strengthen control of marine pollution, effectively carry out a plastic value chain management strategy along with enhancing the recycling of plastic waste.





The Vietnam Administration of Seas and Islands is submitting to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment for approval a project on developing a vessel fleet specialising in marine survey and research. (Photo: VNA)

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha also affirmed that green growth and the development of the circular and digital economy will become popular in the post-COVID-19 world. Accordingly, one of the dominant activities of the ministry this year will be intensifying international cooperation, especially those relating to climate and environment, exploiting transboundary water and marine resources.



Internal resources will be promoted along with taking advantage of international support to fulfill Vietnam's commitments. The business community, organisations and individuals will be encouraged to pour capital into developing the circular economy.



According to Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Le Minh Ngan, in addition to finalising the national marine spatial planning scheme and the national master planning for sustainable and use of coastal natural resources for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2045, it is necessary for the VASI to speed up the implementation of approved projects which are developed with some international organisations and promote collaborative projects with countries that have long-term marine cooperation ties with Vietnam, including France, the Republic of Korea, Japan and Sweden.



The administration will expand relations with multilateral and bilateral partners, actively participate and contribute to the joint efforts of the international community in the conservation and sustainable use of seas and oceans, he said.



In order to achieve the above-mentioned goals, the VASI Deputy General Director said the administration will continue to fulfill the assigned tasks, promote creativity, create a healthy working environment and speed up the application of information technology in its management. The VASI will proactively recommend the MONRE to strengthen the coordination between the ministry and relevant agencies in the management of seas and islands./.

VNA