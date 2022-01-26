Vietnam promotes jackfruit exports to Australia
Illustrative image (Photo: https://baochinhphu.vn/)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam’s jackfruit exports to Australia in 2021 surged by 20 percent year-on-year, according to the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia.
The office has worked with importers to enhance the export of Vietnamese jackfruit to the Australian market, while focusing on developing trademark for the product.
From now to the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, about 40 tonnes of finished jackfruit will be exported to the market.
The office will continue measures to promote the export of jackfruit in the coming time, including introducing the product in supermarkets, via social networks, and online exhibitions among others./.