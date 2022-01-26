Business Thai company buys two more solar plants in Vietnam Thai energy company Banpu PCL has agreed to acquire the companies holding a 50-MW portfolio of two solar parks in Vietnam in a deal worth 26.7 million USD, according to the company.

Business PM attends inauguration of major transport projects in Quang Ninh Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 26 attended the inauguration of Love Bridge and Ha Long-Cam Pha coastal road (first phase) in the northern province of Quang Ninh.

Business Hanoi supports US firms to make investment, expand operations A senior official of Hanoi has highlighted the capital city’s support for US businesses’ investment and operations while meeting with a representative from the US Embassy in Vietnam.

Business First instant noodle product made from dragon fruit produced Scientists from the Centre for Experiment and Practice under the Ho Chi Minh City University of Food Industry (HUFI) have successfully researched and produced the first instant noodle product with dragon fruit ingredient in Vietnam.