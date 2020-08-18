Business Hapaco approves new projects The Hapaco Group JSC has approved five projects with combined capital of 2.8 trillion VND (121.3 million USD).

Business Kien Giang maps out marine-economy plan The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has been developing a sustainable marine economy in recent years by taking steps to increase the output and value of its marine-based products.

Business SSIAM VN30 exchang-traded fund officially listed on HOSE Exchange-traded fund (ETF) SSIAM VN30 on August 18 officially listed 5.6 million shares, worth 56 billion VND (2.4 million USD), on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HOSE).