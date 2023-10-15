Vietnam promotes products in Czech Republic
The Vietnamese Embassy in the Czech Republic has recently organised a programme to foster connectivity between Vietnamese and Czech businesses, and introduce Vietnamese products to local residents.
Participants in a group photo. (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at the event in Ústí nad Labem region on October 13, Ambassador Thai Xuan Dung stressed that since the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) came into force on August 1, 2020, economic relations between Vietnam and the Czech Republic have made significant progress.
Since the beginning of this year, the two countries have maintained high-level delegation exchanges to enhance cooperation in all fields, he said, highlighting the official visit to Vietnam by Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala in April.
The diplomat expressed his belief that in the near future, Czech importers, businesses and people, and Vietnamese in the host country will use more products from Vietnam.
He affirmed that the Czech Republic is currently an important partner of Vietnam in Eastern and Central Europe, noting that the Czech side also considers Vietnam a friend and important partner.
However, the bilateral economic and trade cooperation has yet to match the potential of each country, as the turnover accounts for only a small proportion of the total foreign trade revenue of both countries.
Vietnam mainly exports footwear, garment-textiles, seafood, machinery and spare parts, and electronics to the Czech Republic, while importing machinery, equipment, tools, other spare parts, and iron and steel products from the country./.