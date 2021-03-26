Vietnam promotes renewable energy for sustainable development
The Multi-Actor Partnerships for 100 percent Renewable Energy (100 percent RE MAP) project was kicked off at a conference held in Hanoi on March 25.
Renewable energy development is prioritised in energy and power planning. (Photo: VNA)
It aims to realise the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC).
Nguyen Thanh Trung, a representative from the Green Innovation and Development Centre (Green ID), said that the project targets to introduce and consolidate multi-actor partnerships towards the goal of 100 percent renewable energy use in Nepal, Uganda and Vietnam.
The partnership network will help popularise the benefits of renewable energy, as well as the ability to concretise the 100 percent renewable energy scenario which is suitable with Vietnam’s conditions.
The project will be carried out in three years, from March 2020 to March 2023, by Green ID, World Wide Fund for Nature Vietnam (WWF) and the Vietnam Business Council for Sustainable Development under the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Experts at the conference said that Vietnam has been a dynamic member of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), particularly the nation has joined global efforts to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions to net zero.
The nation plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 9 percent by 2030, and the figure could be brought to 27 percent with international support through bilateral and multilateral cooperation and mechanisms.
Vietnam is among 194 countries signing the Paris Agreement. In a bid to attain the deal’s goals, the greenhouse gas emission must be at the net zero level before 2050.
Regarding greenhouse gas emission reduction, the country issued a wide range of policies and regulations like Decree No.24-NQ/TW, the Politburo’s Conclusion No.56-KL/TW, and the Politburo’s Decision No.55-NQ/TW on orientations for the national energy development strategy by 2030 with vision until 2045. Additionally, renewable energy development is prioritised in energy and power planning./.