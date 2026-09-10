Politics

Vietnam promotes role as BRICS’ partner: ambassador

Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trinh Minh Manh said Vietnam’s consistent participation in BRICS activities at a high level since becoming a partner country in June 2025 demonstrates the importance it attaches to the cooperation mechanism.

Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trinh Minh Manh (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trinh Minh Manh (Photo: VNA)

Delhi (VNA) – Vietnam’s participation in BRICS as a partner country reflects its strong support for multilateralism and proactive contribution to multilateral cooperation mechanisms, while opening up opportunities to diversify markets, strengthen supply-chain connectivity and access resources for science, technology and innovation, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trinh Minh Manh.

At the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation will attend the 18th BRICS Summit and conduct bilateral activities in India on September 12–13.

Manh noted that Vietnam’s consistent participation in BRICS activities at a high level since becoming a partner country in June 2025 demonstrates the importance it attaches to the cooperation mechanism.

PM Hung’s first participation in the summit, held under India’s 2026 Chairmanship, is expected to further demonstrate Vietnam’s support for India’s role as the chair. Amid growing uncertainty in the global economic and political landscape, Vietnam’s participation also conveys a message of support for multilateralism, solidarity, cooperation and shared responsibility for peace, stability and sustainable development.

The ambassador noted that this year’s theme on Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability closely aligns with Vietnam’s development priorities. This provides scope for Vietnam to share its experience and promote practical initiatives in areas of common interest, including digital transformation, science and technology, innovation, human resource development, the green economy, clean energy, enhanced connectivity and sustainable supply chains.

Through such engagement, Vietnam aims to contribute to the overall success of BRICS while promoting its role as a bridge and helping strengthen the voice of developing countries on the basis of openness, inclusiveness and transparency, while complementing existing multilateral mechanisms.

Vietnam’s engagement with BRICS has also expanded beyond political, economic and sectoral cooperation to culture, people-to-people exchanges and community connectivity. During India’s 2026 BRICS Chairmanship, Vietnam has actively participated in the BRICS Fair, BRICS Symphony Concert, and BRICS cycling and running events. These activities have helped showcase Vietnam’s country, people and culture, foster mutual understanding and people-to-people ties, and strengthen the social foundations for long-term cooperation among BRICS members and partner countries.

Regarding the economic benefits of BRICS cooperation, the ambassador highlighted the grouping’s considerable scale and potential. The 11 full BRICS members currently account for nearly half of the world’s population, around 40% of global GDP and about one quarter of global trade. Its reach and influence are even greater when partner countries are included.

BRICS members and partners also possess significant strengths in markets, science and technology, innovation, energy, natural resources and human resources – areas that Vietnam can leverage to support its development objectives in the new period.

The ambassador said BRICS will provide Vietnam with additional space to diversify markets and partners, expand trade and investment, and enhance resilience against global economic fluctuations. Stronger connectivity with BRICS economies may also enable Vietnamese enterprises to participate more deeply in regional and global production and supply chains.

At the same time, BRICS offers substantial room for cooperation in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, said the diplomat.

The ambassador stressed that the priority is to turn this potential into concrete projects and results. Vietnam will therefore pursue practical and mutually beneficial cooperation, linking BRICS engagement with national development goals, particularly rapid and sustainable growth, higher productivity, stronger technological capacity and an enhanced position in global value chains.

PM Hung’s participation in the BRICS Summit is also expected to provide fresh momentum for Vietnam–India relations, which have entered a new phase following the upgrade of bilateral ties to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The visit comes after General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s state visit to India in May. Against this backdrop, the meeting between the two countries’ government leaders on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit will provide an important opportunity to further concretise shared understandings and high-level agreements already reached.

Economic cooperation is expected to remain a key priority, with the two sides striving to raise bilateral trade to 25 billion USD by 2030, while facilitating market access for goods from both countries and promoting two-way investment.

Vietnam and India also have considerable potential to develop new growth drivers in science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals and energy. These areas correspond to Vietnam’s development needs while reflecting India’s increasingly strong capabilities.

The two sides are also expected to step up connectivity in infrastructure, aviation, logistics and supply chains, helping bring economic relations more in line with the very high level of political trust between the two countries.

According to Manh, PM Hung’s trip carries both multilateral and bilateral significance, providing an additional boost for Vietnam–India relations and helping the new cooperation framework quickly develop in greater depth, substance and effectiveness./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trinh Minh Manh #BRICS #multilateralism #18th BRICS Summit #BRICS members
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Professor Reena Marwah of the University of Delhi. (Photo: VNA)

Indian expert highlights Vietnam’s important role in BRICS

Vietnam has the potential to play a deeper role in BRICS if the grouping continues to expand and strengthen its role in global economic governance. It should engage substantively in BRICS cooperation mechanisms while maintaining a balance among BRICS, ASEAN and other partners to consolidate its strategic position.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang speaks at a discussion session on reforming multilateral systems and global governance, held on May 15, 2026, as part of the expanded BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in India. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam ready to strengthen BRICS connection with Asia-Pacific

Hang called on countries to act responsibly in accordance with international law and the UN Charter; respect the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of states; refrain from using or threatening to use force; and settle disputes peacefully through dialogue. She also underscored the importance of ensuring security, safety and freedom of navigation through straits in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

See more

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the joint press conference in Moscow on September 9, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Russia issue joint statement on further strengthening ties in new period

In the statement, Vietnam and Russia clarified concrete measures to bolster their cooperation in specific fields, including political and diplomatic affairs, defence and security, economy and trade, fuel and energy, transport, industry and agriculture, science – technology, education – training, health care, and people-to-people exchanges.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko witness the exchange of cooperation agreements between the two countries at the forum in Moscow on September 9, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader suggests turning sci-tech cooperation into new pillar of Vietnam–Russia ties

The top leader expressed his belief that building on the traditional friendship, high political trust, Russia’s scientific and technological capabilities, and Vietnam’s strong determination to innovate and develop, cooperation in science, technology and innovation can fully become a new driving force, a new pillar and a new symbol of bilateral relations in the 21st century.

NA President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse, Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, are welcomed by Vietnamese embassy staff and community representatives in Ulaanbaatar on September 9. (Photo: VNA)

NA President meets Vietnamese community members in Mongolia

NA President Tran Thanh Man acknowledged the difficulties facing Vietnamese people in Mongolia, particularly the harsh climate, and expressed his hope that the community will further uphold solidarity and mutual support while settling down their lives, doing business, studying and integrating into the host society.

The signing ceremony of an MoU on cooperation for 2026–2030 between Laos’ Champasak province and Vietnam’s An Giang province on September 8, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos strengthen locality-to-locality cooperation

Over the past five years, despite the impact of global economic volatility, An Giang and Champasak have maintained regular exchanges of delegations at all levels while closely coordinating in trade promotion, business connection and human resources development.

Vietnam's fresh fruits sold at a supermarket in France. Bilateral trade reached 6.3 billion USD in 2025, up 16.4% year on year, and hit 3.66 billion USD in the first six months of 2026, representing a sharp increase of 26.4% compared with the same period last year. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam–France ties poised for new phase of strategic cooperation

With a solid foundation of cooperation and trust built over half a century, underpinned by the highest-level cooperation framework, the official visit to France and attendance at the International Space Summit by General Secretary and President To Lam will be a success, helping to further deepen bilateral ties.

The twin towers of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB) in Ankara are brilliantly illuminated with the image of Vietnam's national flag. (Photo: Vietnamese Embassy in Türkiye)

Turkey hails Vietnam’s growing international standing

Vietnamese Ambassador to Türkiye Dang Thi Thu Ha reviewed the development of bilateral ties since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1978, affirming that cooperation has grown strongly and substantively, particularly in politics and diplomacy, economy and trade, and defence and security. She congratulated Türkiye on officially becoming a dialogue partner of ASEAN.

Nguyen Xuan Thang, member of the 13th Party Central Committee's Political Bureau and Chairman of the Central Theory Council (left) and Li Shulei, Politburo member, Secretary of the CPC Central Committee’s Secretariat, and Head of the CPC Central Committee’s Publicity Department, (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China step up theoretical exchanges, share Party-building experience

During his working visit to China, Nguyen Xuan Thang, member of the 13th Party Central Committee's Political Bureau and Chairman of the Central Theory Council, had a meeting with Li Shulei, Politburo member, Secretary of the CPC Central Committee’s Secretariat, and Head of the CPC Central Committee’s Publicity Department, during which the two sides held in-depth discussions on theoretical research, practical reviews and Party building, and agreed to further strengthen cooperation and experience sharing between the two Parties.