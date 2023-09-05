Vietnam promotes special friendship with Cuba
The Vietnamese delegate pays tribute to Cuban national heroes and revolutionary leaders at the Santa Ifigenia Cemetery. (Photo: VNA)Havana (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung has visited Santiago de Cuba province, regarded as the cradle of the Cuban Revolution.
Vietnamese people always remember Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s saying “For Vietnam, Cuba is willing to shed its blood,” Tung said, affirming Vietnam’s solidarity with the Caribbean nation.
While in Santiago de Cuba, Tung and his entourage laid wreaths at the Santa Ifigenia Cemetery in tribute to Cuban national heroes and revolutionary leaders.
Secretary of the Party Committee of Santiago de Cuba province José Ramón Monteagudo Ruíz and Governor Beatriz Johnson Urrutia joined the Vietnamese delegation at the ceremony.
At a meeting with local leaders, Tung stressed that his visit takes place in the context that Vietnam and Cuba are organising a range of activities marking milestones in their relations.
Fifty years ago, Fidel made his first visit to Vietnam from September 12-17, 1973. He was the first and only foreign leader to visit the southern liberation area of Vietnam when the war was ongoing.
This year also marks the 60th founding anniversary of the Cuban Committee for Solidarity with South Vietnam, he said.
The host leaders expressed their wish to learn more about Vietnam’s socio-economic development model, and that more and more Vietnamese businesses will operate there.
Tung also paid tribute to Cuban heroes and martyrs at the Mausoleum for the Heroes and Martyrs of the Second Eastern Front Frank País García, and visited the Vietnam-Cuba friendship school, and the July 26 Museum, the former Moncada Barracks./.