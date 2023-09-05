Politics Congratulations on Vietnam’s National Day pour in Leaders of Austria, Portugal, Greece, Malta, Morocco, Pakistan, Romania, and the Republic of Cyprus have cabled letters and messages of congratulations to the Vietnamese Party and State leaders, on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of the National Day (September 2).

Politics US President to make State visit to Vietnam US President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will pay a State visit to Vietnam from September 10 – 11, the Foreign Ministry announced on September 5.

Politics Vietnam – bright spot of post-pandemic economic growth: WEF Executive Chairman Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Klaus Schwab described Vietnam as a bright spot of economic growth after the COVID-19 pandemic at his meeting with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 5.

Politics President Vo Van Thuong visits Army Corps 15 State President Vo Van Thuong on September 5 visited the Army Corps 15, which for nearly 40 years has been tasked with defensive strategies and building effective economic zones in the Central Highlands and southern Quang Binh.