Vietnam proposes diversifying assistance for gender equality initiatives of Sahel
At the UNSC meeting (Photo: VNA)New York (VNA) – Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, on June 2 called on the international community to join hands in developing and diversifying assistance to ensure sustainable financial sources for gender equality initiatives and relevant projects of the Sahel.
Speaking at an Arria-formula meeting on “Strengthening an Integrated Approach to Peace and Security in the Sahel through a Gendered Lens” of the UN Security Council (UNSC), Quy proposed enhancing the use of global indicators issued by the UNSC in 2009 to monitor the implementation of the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Agenda.
The ambassador also reiterated Vietnam’s commitments to ensuring women’s full, equal and meaningful participation in relevant processes.
He pointed to progress seen in women’s engagement in politics and peace process in the Sahel, and stressed the need to remove barriers and take stronger measures to promote their role.
UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said the Sahel is facing a range of challenges, especially gender inequality, early marriage, domestic violence, sexual violence, extreme violence, climate change and poverty.
Highlighting the UN’s efforts in protecting and promoting women’s role, she lauded the establishment of the Group of Friends of Women of the Sahal and wished that the Group will make practical and effective contributions to promoting gender equality in the region.
The participating countries shared the view that promoting women’s role in peace process is of special significance and it is a must to lift barriers to women in all spheres and seriously implement the WPS Agenda at both national and regional levels.
The international community should focus on supporting educational access, building capacity, promoting gender equality, and empowering women in all stages of the process in the Sahel, for peace and sustainable development in the region, they said./.