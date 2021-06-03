World US, Thailand vow to strengthen cooperation Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed his hope that Thailand and the US would continue building stronger friendship and cooperation, during a reception for US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on June 2.

ASEAN EU, ASEAN discuss important regional issues The European Union (EU)’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has discussed regional stability with ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi during his first official visit to Indonesia.

World Thailand: Exports poised for up to 15 percent gain this year On the back of an export boom in April, the Thai National Shippers' Council (TNSC) feels upbeat that the country's exports could rise by 10 – 15 percent this year.

World EU, WHO jointly support Cambodia’s efforts in combating COVID-19 The European Union (EU) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) on June 2 released a joint statement saying that they join hands in supporting preparedness for and response to COVID-19 and furture health security threats in Cambodia.