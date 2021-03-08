Health Vietnam begins COVID-19 vaccination on March 8 Vietnam launches its COVID-19 inoculation drive on March 8 morning, administering the AstraZeneca vaccine to medical workers in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and northern Hai Duong province – the country’s biggest pandemic hotspot at present.

Health No COVID-19 infections logged on March 8 morning Vietnam reported no COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6:00 am on March 8, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam records three more COVID-19 cases on March 7 afternoon Vietnam recorded 3 new COVID-19 infections over the past 12 hours to 6pm on March 7, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam records 2 more COVID-19 cases Vietnam recorded 2 new COVID-19 infections over the past 12 hours to 6am on March 7, both imported and quarantined, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.