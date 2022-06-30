Politics Vice President attends swearing-in ceremony of Philippine President On behalf of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on June 30 attended the swearing-in ceremony of Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. as President of the Philippines for the 2022-2028 tenure.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 30 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 30.

Politics NA Chairman attends Vietnam-UK high-level forum on economy, trade National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended the Vietnam-UK high-level forum on economy and trade in London on June 29 (local time), as part of the leader’s ongoing visit to the UK.

Politics National conference reviews 10-year corruption fight The Politburo held a national conference in Hanoi on June 30 to review the fight against corruption and negative phenomena during 2012 - 2022 and identify orientations for the work in the time ahead.