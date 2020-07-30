World Cambodia, RoK launch first round of FTA negotiations Cambodia and the Republic of Korea (RoK) on July 30 launched the first round of free trade negotiations, according to the RoK’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

World India, Indonesia agree to expand defence ties, technology sharing India and Indonesia have vowed to expand security cooperation in a range of areas, including defence industries and technology sharing, during talks between Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Indonesian counterpart General Prabowo Subianto earlier this week.

World Thailand extends state of emergency to Aug 31 Thailand extended its state of emergency to the end of August to curb the spread of the COVID-19, even though the country has not found any new community infections for about two months.

World Philippines' debt rises to nearly 184 billion USD The Philippines' outstanding debt soared past 9 trillion pesos (roughly 183.9 billion USD) as of the end of June as the government borrowed more to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the Philippines Bureau of Treasury said.