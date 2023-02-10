Vietnam proposes two sports for SEA Games 32
Vietnam has proposed the addition of two sports – women’s gymnastics and dancesport – to the competition programme of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 32), according to the Vietnam Gymnastics Federation (VGF).
In its request sent to the Vietnam Olympic Committee, the federation explained that they are traditional sports that have been included in international sports events and world championships, including those in Asia and Southeast Asia.
The federation has sent a document to the Southeast Asian Gymnastics Confederation and the DanceSport Asia asking for their submission to the SEA Games 32 organisation board to add the sports into the event’s competitions. It has also sent similar requests to relevant agencies.
In a list of 38 sports for SEA Games 32 released by the host Cambodia earlier, gymnastics was excluded, along with 12 traditional events of dancesport.
The 32nd Games will officially begin on May 5 and end on May 17 in Cambodia, featuring 608 sets of medals.
At the SEA Games 31, hosts Vietnam topped the medal table with 205 golds. Thailand came second with 92 and Indonesia third with 69./.