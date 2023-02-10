Culture - Sports Drum festival of the Ma Coong ethnic group Living in Thuong Trach commune in Bo Trach district, Quang Binh province, the Ma Coong ethnic minority people have long cared about preserving and promoting the cultural beauty of their drum festival, the biggest and most important celebration and held every lunar January 16.

Culture - Sports First joint Hungary-Vietnam romance film debuts A ceremony was held at the Urania National Film Theatre in Budapest, Hungary on February 8 to debut “Flower of the Apple Tree” – the first joint Hungary-Vietnam film.

Culture - Sports Festival looks to promote Buon Ma Thuot Coffee brand: official The 8th Buon Ma Thuot Coffee festival aims to promote the local coffee brand and gradually turns Buon Ma Thuot into one of the world’s leading coffee destinations, thereby contributing to raising the value and position of Vietnamese coffee in the world market, an official has said.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese ethnic minority groups’ culture introduced in France Costumes of the Mong, Giay, and Tay people, jewelry of the Thai and Dao people, and tools of daily work of many ethnic minority groups in Vietnam are being displayed in an exhibition at Saintes city’s multimedia library in France.