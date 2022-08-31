Politics Foreign diplomats congratulate Vietnam on National Day Lao Deputy Ambassador to Russia Vongvilay Thiphalangsy has offered his best wishes to the Party, State and people of Vietnam during his visit to the Vietnamese embassy in the country on the occasion of the 77th National Day of Vietnam (September 2).

Politics Foreign minister hosts visiting Cuban diplomat Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 30 for Cuba’s First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Gerardo Peñalver Portal who is on an official visit to Vietnam for the seventh political consultation between the two foreign ministries.

Politics UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam honoured Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha on August 30 presented the insignia “For the cause of natural resources and environment” to UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Caitlin Wiesen in recognition of her contributions to the sector.

Politics President commutes death penalty to life sentence for 10 prisoners President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 30 signed a decision to commute the death penalty to life imprisonment for 10 prisoners, including two foreigners, on the occasion of the upcoming 77th National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2022).