Videos Vietnam - A global leader in COVID-19 vaccination coverage Nearly 100 percent of Vietnam’s population has received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, placing the country among the top 6 globally in terms of vaccination rates. With such coverage, Vietnam is now able to reopen its doors to economic and tourism activities.

Health Human milk bank opens in Hanoi The National Pediatrics Hospital officially opened its Human Milk Bank on March 22 with the support of the Ministry of Health and the Government of Ireland, Alive & Thrive and Newborns Vietnam.

Health Infographic Vietnam drops quarantine requirements for foreign arrivals The Ministry of Health has officially issued the long-awaited COVID-19 protocols for foreign arrivals in Vietnam. The regulations state that visitors with negative COVID tests can enjoy quarantine-free travel from day one.