Business Viejet fulfills 85% of this year’s revenue target The Vietjet Aviation JSC recorded a surge in its nine-month revenue, fulfilling 85% of the target set for this year, according to its third-quarter report.

Business Hanoi has first nightlife district Hanoi’s first nightlife district has been inaugurated in the Ocean Park area of Gia Lam district.

Business Vietravel to reap 1 trillion VND in Q4 tourism revenue Vietnam Travel and Marketing Transports JSC (Vietravel) is expected to collect 1 trillion VND (40.2 billion USD) in tourism revenue in the four quarter of this year, according to the company's Director General Tran Doan The Duy.

Business Vingroup's profit doubles in Q3 Vietnam’s largest conglomerate Vingroup has released its consolidated financial statements for the third quarter of 2022, with a profit after tax of over 506.3 billion VND (2 million USD).