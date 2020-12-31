Vietnam puts forward 11 sports for ASEAN Para Games 2021
The Vietnam ASEAN Para Games Organising Committee (VIEAPGOC) has proposed a total of 11 sports to be played at the 11th Southeast Asian Para Games (ASEAN Para Games 11) which is scheduled to be held in Hanoi from December 17-23.
ASEAN Para Games is to honour people with disabilities (Photo: VNA)
The 11 sports comprise athletics, badminton, swimming, table tennis, chess, powerlifting, boccia, judo, goalball, wheelchair tennis, and archery.
The games will be held at the My Dinh Sports Complex in Hanoi and adjacent stadiums.
In addition to the Vietnamese proposal, the APSF Executive Committee will also consider ideas and concepts from other ASEAN member states in mid-January./.