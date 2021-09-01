Politics Appointment decision presented to Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc handed over a decision appointing Nguyen Huy Tang as Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia during a ceremony held on September 1.

Politics Vietnam’s election to UPU Postal Operations Council: Model of inter-sectoral coordination The 27th Congress of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) was held in Abidjan city of Ivory Coast from August 9-27 in both in-person and online formats, during which Vietnam was elected as a member of the UPU Postal Operations Council (POC).

Politics Vietnam seeks to accelerate people-to-people diplomacy with Russia Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi on August 31 had a meeting with representatives from the Russia - Vietnam Friendship Association and the association of Russian former military experts serving in Vietnam during wartime in an effort to accelerate people-to-people diplomacy between the two countries.

Politics Tribute paid to President Ho Chi Minh on National Day in Chile, Russia The Vietnamese Embassy in Chile on August 31 offered flowers at President Ho Chi Minh Statue at the park named after him in Cerro Navia commune of Santiago capital on the occasion of Vietnam’s 76th National Day (September 2).