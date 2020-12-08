Vietnam, Qatar boost cooperation in building youth-related policies
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on building and implementing youth development policies in the 2021-2025 period was signed by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Qatar’s Ministry of Culture and Sports on December 8.
At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)
The signatories were Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Tran Anh Tuan and Ambassador of Qatar to Vietnam Mohamed Ismail Al Emadi.
The two sides will create favourable conditions for information and experience sharing between State management agencies relating to youth, and will work together to establish a framework for cooperation programmes in the field.
They will promote the exchange of delegations from policy-making and enforcement agencies, relevant organisations, and experts in the field.
Cooperation will focus on jobs and entrepreneurship for youth, youth and citizenship, youth and project management, youth and the voluntary spirit, and strengthening young people’s capacity in all activities.
The MoU is valid for four years and will be automatically extended for another four years.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Vietnamese official and the ambassador highlighted the increasingly developing relations between the two countries over the last 30 years, expressing a belief that the MoU will be implemented successfully and create a foundation for bilateral cooperation into the future, contributing to strengthening the solidarity and friendship between the two Governments and people.
In a previous meeting with the ambassador, Tuan affirmed that the Vietnamese Government wants to expand cooperation with Qatar in building and implementing national human resources development policies and those for disadvantaged youth groups.
For his part, the ambassador said he hopes the two sides would further promote cooperation after the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control./.