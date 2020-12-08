Politics Army reviews Party, political work in 2020 General Luong Cuong, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, member of the Standing Board of the Central Military Commission, and Chairman of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA)’s General Department of Politics, chaired a conference in Hanoi on December 8 to review the armed forces’ performance in Party affairs and political work in 2020.

Politics Vietnam shares concerns over persistent insecurity in Congo Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, deputy head of the Vietnamese permanent mission to the UN, shared concerns over persistent insecurity and humanitarian challenges facing the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), during a UN Security Council meeting on December 7.

Politics Int’l community backs Vietnam’s initiative on epidemic preparedness day: ambassador Vietnam's achievements in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic have drawn a huge support and sponsorship from the international community in approving the resolution “International Day of Epidemic Preparedness” (Document A/75/L.18) introduced by the country at the UN General Assembly, according to head of the Vietnamese permanent mission to the UN, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy.