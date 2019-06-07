A meeting of the United Nations Security Council in New York (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

– Many foreign diplomats have expressed their belief that Vietnam will be able to fulfil its responsibility well if it is elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for 2020-2021.The 73rd session of the UN General Assembly will conduct a vote on five non-permanent members of the UNSC for 2020-2021 on June 7. Vietnam is the only candidate representing Asia-Pacific countries.As a strongly growing economy in ASEAN, Vietnam is playing an active and effective role in the region and the world, according to Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Ibnu Hadi.He added that with its recent achievements, the country will continue making effective contributions to peace, stability and prosperous development around the globe.As a regional neighbour and strategic partner of Vietnam, Indonesia appreciates the country’s candidacy for the seat, the diplomat said, adding that Vietnam is also a trustworthy nation working on the basis of the international law. It has sent officers to UN peacekeeping missions, and the country can contribute to many other fields when it joins the council.Voicing his support for Vietnam’s candidacy, Italian Ambassador Antonio Alessandro said the country has a big chance to be elected.If elected, it will be able to make contributions to international forums and play an active role in helping to end conflicts in the world, fight terrorism and attain international peace and security, he added.Meanwhile, Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Norikazu Suzuki said that if Vietnam is elected, it will be the second time the country acts as a non-permanent member of the UNSC.Like the first time serving in this post in 2008-2009, the country will prove itself as a responsible nation in maintaining global peace and stability. It will also be an important bridge linking ASEAN with other UN member states because the country will also hold the ASEAN Chair in 2020, he said.The official affirmed Japan wishes to coordinate more closely with Vietnam at international forums and UN organisations, stressing that it is ready to assist the Southeast Asian nation in carrying out activities at the UNSC.-VNA