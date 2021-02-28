Business Tan Son Nhat airport to serve 50 million passengers a year by 2030 The Ministry of Transport has approved the addition of a weather surveillance radar station to the detailed plan to expand HCM City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport to both the north and south to serve 50 million passengers per year by 2030.

Business Cargo throughput at sea ports posts positive growth in January More than 62 million tonnes of goods were handled at Vietnam's sea ports in the first month of 2021, up 17 percent on year despite COVID-19.

Business An Giang boasts strengths in hi-tech agricultural development: Deputy PM The Mekong Delta province of An Giang boasts strengths in economic development, especially high tech agriculture, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh said while attending a ground-breaking ceremony for a high tech dairy farm project of TH Group in Tri Ton district of the province on February 27.