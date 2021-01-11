Business Austal CEO: Australian firms see great chance to do successful business in Vietnam Australian businesses will have a great chance to be successful with their business in Vietnam once they embrace and respect the local culture, treat Vietnamese workforce with respect, and speak a little slower than they do at home, said Austal CEO Patrick Gregg.

Business Ha Nam province's industrial production up 19 percent in 2020 Industrial production in the northern province of Ha Nam totalled 110.69 trillion VND (nearly 4.78 billion USD) last year, a 19 percent increase against 2019 and 5 percent higher than the annual plan, despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business HCM City seeks ways to bolster credit growth Ho Chi Minh City’s credit growth amounted to some 2.4 quadrillion VND (104 billion USD) as of the end of 2020, making up nearly 27 percent of the country’s total.

Business Longest road tunnel in Southeast Asia open to traffic The Hai Van Tunnel 2 - the longest road tunnel in Southeast Asia and linking central Thua Thien-Hue province and Da Nang city – was open to traffic on January 11.