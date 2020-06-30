Business June CPI in Ho Chi Minh City up 0.66 percent The June CPI in Ho Chi Minh City was up 0.66 percent from last month, and up 2.1 percent from the same month last year, the city’s statistics office said on June 30.

Business EVFTA expected to boost admin reform Minister - Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung and Chairman of the European Chamber of Commerce and Industry (EuroCham) Nicolas Audier co-chaired a dialogue with European enterprises in Vietnam on June 30.

Business PM approves list of SOEs to carry out divestment in 2020 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued Decision 908/QD-TTg approving the list of State-owned enterprises (SOEs) to implement divestment of State capital in 2020, which comprises 120 enterprises.

Business Da Nang sees minus economic growth for first time in over 20 years The central city of Da Nang saw its GRDP for the first half of the year contract by 3.61 percent from the same period in 2019, the first time since the city became a centrally-run locality in 1997.