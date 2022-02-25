Vietnam raises great concern over armed conflict in Ukraine
Vietnam is concerned about the armed conflict in Ukraine and is paying special attention to the situation of the Vietnamese community in the country, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said on February 25.
Hang made the statement when answering questions from Vietnamese and foreign reporters about Vietnam's reaction to recent tense developments in Ukraine and the protection of its citizens.
She called on relevant parties to exercise restraint, abide by the United Nations Charter and basic principles of international law, not to use force, protect people, and continue dialogue to seek peaceful solutions, thus contributing to ensuring peace, security, stability and cooperation in the region and the world.
Vietnam requests that the safety of lives, property as well as legal rights and interests of Vietnamese citizens and businesses in Ukraine be ensured, she stressed.
The spokesperson informed that Vietnamese representative offices in Ukraine and domestic authorities are closely coordinating and ready to carry out citizen protection plans./.
