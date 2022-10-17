Vietnam raises proposals at IPU 45 to promote gender equality
Vietnam proposed perfecting national and international legal systems to create a legal corridor to promote gender equality at a plenary session of the 145th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU 145).
The Vietnamese delegation to the IPU 145 and related meetings, from October 12-15, was headed by Vu Hai Ha, Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Foreign Affairs. (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnamese delegation to the IPU 145 and related meetings, from October 12-15, was headed by Vu Hai Ha, Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Foreign Affairs.
At the plenary session, Ha also suggested raising women’s voice and participation in legislative and executive agencies, as well as in policy making and enforcement.
He highlighted cooperation between the IPU and its member parliaments and United Nations organisations and international forums on women to better ensure their rights.
Ha noted that Vietnam attaches importance to gender equality and women’s progress, briefing the participants on the Vietnamese legislature’s efforts in protecting and promoting gender equality, and women’s empowerment.
Speaking at a discussion on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Vietnamese delegation affirmed that Vietnam keeps a close watch on and has special concern over recent developments in Ukraine, stressing the need to observe the UN Charter and basic principles of international law, especially those on respecting independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, non-intervention in each other's internal affairs, neither use of force nor threat to use force in international relations.
Vietnam also called for an end to the conflict soon as well as efforts to restore peace, ensure security and safety of civilians and essential infrastructure facilities, and persistently promote dialogues and negotiations to seek a peaceful, long-term and comprehensive solution in accordance with international law and the UN Charter, with legitimate interests and concerns of relevant sides taken into consideration.
The country also proposed the IPU and its member parliaments actively cooperate for these objectives.
Apart from the plenary session, the Vietnamese delegation also attended sessions of the Committees on Peace and International Security, Sustainable Development, and Democracy and Human Rights, the Forum of Women Parliamentarians, and the Association of Secretaries General of Parliaments.
They met with the IPU President, the IPU Secretary General, the Speaker of Deputies of Rwanda and the Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives, among others to discuss ways to boost bilateral ties and exchange views on issues of shared concern.
They had meetings with representatives of the IPU Working Group on Science and Technology, the Working Group on Sustainable Development and the UN Committee on the Rights of Children./.