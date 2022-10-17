Politics Vietnamese President holds talks with Singaporean counterpart Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc held talks with his Singaporean counterpart Halimah Yacob, after hosting a welcome ceremony for the latter at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi on October 17.

Politics Vietnamese Party delegation visits Cambodia A Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) delegation led by Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong is on a visit to Cambodia from October 17-19.

Politics 15th National Assembly’s 4th session will last 21 days The 4th session of the 15th National Assembly will take place in 21 days, shorter than the usual year-end meetings which normally last about 30 days, Pham Thai Ha, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Office said at a press conference in Hanoi on October 17.

Politics Singapore values strategic partnership with Vietnam: President Singapore attaches importance to developing its strategic partnership with Vietnam, visiting Singaporean President Halimah Yacob told Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during their meeting in Hanoi on October 17.