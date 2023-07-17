World Thailand strives to revive island tourism Tourism in Trat province - home to famous islands in the Gulf of Thailand such as Koh Kud, Koh Mak and Koh Chang, is gradually improving as visitors start to return after pandemic restrictions eased.

World Indonesia plans to reduce cattle imports from Australia Indonesia is planning to expand cattle imports from South Africa and Mexico to reduce its complete reliance on supply from Australia, Secretary General of the Ministry of Trade Suhanto has said.