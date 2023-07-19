GOBankingRates said it pulled data from the United Nations Pacific-Asia Region Group, the figures for GDP from WorldPopulationReview and for cost of living from Numbeo.

It also took into account the Global Peace Index from the Institute for Economics and Peace Global Peace Index 2022 Report. Countries needed to have a global peace index of fewer than 2.0 to qualify.

The finding showed Vietnam gained its spot for its average monthly cost of living at 1,117 USD and global peace index ranking at 1.786.

“Vietnam's cost of living index is a low 24, but its GDP is higher than most on the list, at over 462 billion USD, it said.

Malaysia topped the list, followed by Kuwait and Mongolia. Other nations named were Indonesia, Jordan, Cambodia, Oman, Cyprus, and Nepal./.

VNA