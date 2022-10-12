World Canadian friends laud Vietnam’s efforts in human rights protection Members of the Canada - Vietnam Friendship Association have highly valued efforts by the Vietnamese Party and State in protecting human rights.

World Thailand actively prepares for APEC Economic Leaders' Week Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on October 10 chaired a meeting on the preparations for the upcoming 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Week (AELW) in Bangkok in November this year.

World Inflation in Laos hits 22-year high Inflation rate in Laos surged from 30.01% in August, 2022, to 34% in September, according to the Lao Statistics Bureau.

World India looks to boost trade ties with ASEAN India has so far signed 13 free trade agreements (FTAs) with its trading partners, including those with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), in a bid to enhance international trade relations.