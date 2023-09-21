Business Infographic Fruit and vegetable exports continue to flourish, up 57.5% In the first eight months of this year, Vietnam earned 3.45 billion USD from exporting vegetables and fruits, up 57.5% year-on-year and exceeding last year’s export turnover of 3.16 billion USD.

Business Infographic Vietnam - US trade relations Along with sound political relations, economic-trade ties have been one of the most successful endeavours within Vietnam-US relations. The US is currently one of Vietnam’s largest trading partners.

Business Infographic Trade surplus at 20.19 billion USD in first eight months Vietnam’s total import-export turnover of goods hit 435.23 billion USD in the first eight months of this year, with the country posting a trade surplus of 20.19 billion USD.