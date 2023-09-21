Vietnam ranks 2nd in attracting FDI in renewable energy
Vietnam attracted foreign direct investment of 106.8 billion USD into its renewable energy sector during the 2015-2022 period, ranking it 2nd among developing economies around the world.
VNA
InfographicFive items post export value of over 10 billion USD
In the first eight months of this year, five export items of Vietnam posted a turnover of more than 10 billion USD, accounting for 58.4% of Vietnam’s total.
InfographicFruit and vegetable exports continue to flourish, up 57.5%
In the first eight months of this year, Vietnam earned 3.45 billion USD from exporting vegetables and fruits, up 57.5% year-on-year and exceeding last year’s export turnover of 3.16 billion USD.
InfographicVietnam - US trade relations
Along with sound political relations, economic-trade ties have been one of the most successful endeavours within Vietnam-US relations. The US is currently one of Vietnam’s largest trading partners.
InfographicVietnam’s economic performance in the first 8 months of 2023
Vietnam’s average CPI increased by 3.1% in the first eight months of 2023, while foreign investment rose 8.2% and foreign visitors grew 5.4-fold.
InfographicTrade surplus at 20.19 billion USD in first eight months
Vietnam’s total import-export turnover of goods hit 435.23 billion USD in the first eight months of this year, with the country posting a trade surplus of 20.19 billion USD.
InfographicEconomic targets set in National Master Plan
Under the National Master Plan for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050, Vietnam strives to reach a GDP growth rate of approximately 7 percent per year during the 2021-30 period. By 2030, GDP per capita at current prices is expected to be around 7,500 USD.