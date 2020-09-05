Vietnam ranks 42nd in Global Innovation Index
Vietnam ranked 42nd among 131 economies for the second consecutive year in the 2020 Global Innovation Index (GII), the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) has announced.
