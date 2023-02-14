Nguyen Thi Oanh secures the medal gold in the women’s 1,500-metre event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam, with one gold and one silver, ranked 8th in medal tally of the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2023, which concluded in Astana city, Kazakhstan on February 12.

Japan ranked first with six gold, five silver, and four bronze medals, and Kazakhstan came second with six gold, three silver and three bronze medals.

In the Southeast Asian region, Vietnam topped the list, followed by Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand.



Four Vietnamese athletes to the tournament are Nguyen Thi Oanh, who secured the medal gold in the women’s 1,500-metre event, Nguyen Thi Huyen, who brought home the silver medal in the women’s 400m event, Luong Duc Phuoc and Nguyen Tung Cuong.



The three-day tournament saw the participation of about 500 athletes from 31 countries and territories competing across 26 disciplines of running, throwing, jumping, and all-around events..



The Astana championships are the 10th edition of the tournament. The biennial event, organised by Asian Athletics Association, was cancelled in 2020, while last year’s event was pushed forward due to COVID-19.



In the 2018 championship, Vietnam ranked seventh with one gold and three bronzes./.