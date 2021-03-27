The report analysed seven aspects of sustainable tourism, including environmental, social and economic sustainability, country risk, and sustainable tourism demand, transport and lodging.

Globally, Sweden was ranked the most sustainable destination for travel, followed by Finland and Austria.

The research firm predicted there would be growing awareness among consumers, businesses and governments to prioritize the planet alongside people and profit when global tourism resumes following travel restrictions amid the pandemic.

Some popular tourist destinations in Vietnam have been eyeing sustainable tourism development. For instance, Hoi An in central Vietnam is restricting the use of single-use plastic items and plastic bags as it looks to boost sustainable travel growth./.

VNA