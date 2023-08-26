Vietnamese athletes win 11 golds and three silver medals at the 1st Asian & Asian Youth Shuttlecock Championships held in Hong Kong (China). (Photo: SGGP)

Hong Kong (VNA) – Vietnam won 11 golds and three silver medals at the first Asian & Asian Youth Shuttlecock Championships which wrapped up in Hong Kong (China) on August 26.

With these results, the Vietnamese team ranked first in the tournament, followed by China and Hong Kong (China).

During the five days of competition, the Vietnamese team showed its superiority and won almost all events. Specifically, in the Asian Shuttlecock Championships, Vietnam won six out of seven sets of medals and one silver medal and the team grabbed five out of seven sets of medals and two silvers in the Asian Youth Shuttlecock Championship. The team has continued to affirm the No.1 position in Asia as well as the first place in the 10 world championships it has participated in.

Taking place from August 22-26, the event drew the participation of nearly 260 coaches and athletes from China, Macau (China), Vietnam, Taipei (China), Mongolia, India, Thailand, Cambodia and Hong Kong (China).

Held by the Asian Shuttlecock Federation, it offered seven sets of medals in seven categories - Men’s Team, Women’s Team, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles, Men’s Single, Women’s Single, and Mixed Doubles. The Vietnamese athletes competed in all of the categories./.