Vietnam ranks first at world powerboat race
Vietnam secured the first place at the Binh Dinh Grand Prix of the UIM F1H2O World Championship, the flagship international series of single-seater inshore circuit powerboat racing, which took place in Quy Nhon city, the south central province of Binh Dinh on March 30-31.
Vietnam secures the first place at the Binh Dinh Grand Prix of the UIM F1H2O World Championship. (Photo: VNA)Binh Dinh (VNA) – Vietnam secured the first place at the Binh Dinh Grand Prix of the UIM F1H2O World Championship, the flagship international series of single-seater inshore circuit powerboat racing, which took place in Quy Nhon city, the south central province of Binh Dinh on March 30-31.
It was followed by Shajar Team and Victoria Team, both from United Arab Emirates (UAE).
As many as 295 Grand Prix tournaments have been held in more than 33 countries and territories across the globe.
This is the first time that the prestigious contest held by the governing body Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM) has been hosted by Vietnam, with 18 leading drivers from China, Finland, France, Norway, Portugal, the UAE and Vietnam competing at Thi Nai lagoon, the largest saltwater one in the central region./.