Videos Vietnam considered one of Asia’s fastest growing cinema markets Deadline.com, a US premier news source covering the business of entertainment, has described Vietnam as one of Asia’s fastest-growing cinema markets in its recent article.

Culture - Sports Muong ethnic community celebrate Khai Ha Festival The traditional Khai Ha (going to the fields) Festival stands out as one of the most significant celebrations of the Muong people in the northern mountainous province of Hoa Binh, and takes place every new year in the early spring.

Culture - Sports First int’l culture, tourism, cuisine festival opens in Ha Giang The northern mountainous province of Ha Giang kicked off its first international culture, tourism and cuisine festival on March 29, aiming at promoting tourism brand, strengthening tourism cooperation and introducing local staples.

Culture - Sports Vietnam cuisine introduced at Francophonie festival in Singapore Banh mi, bun cha (rice vermicelli with grilled pork and fresh herbs) and nem ran (fried spring roll) were among the Vietnamese delicacies introduced at the Francophonie cuisine festival held in Singapore on March 30.