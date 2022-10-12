Vietnam ranks first in foreign arrivals to Japan
Vietnam ranked first in terms of the number of foreign visitors to Japan in the first eight months of 2022, with over 160,000 arrivals, according to the Japanese National Travel Organisation (JNTO) Representative Office in Vietnam.
Over 160,000 Vietnamese visit Japan in the first eight months of 2022 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam ranked first in terms of the number of foreign visitors to Japan in the first eight months of 2022, with over 160,000 arrivals, according to the Japanese National Travel Organisation (JNTO) Representative Office in Vietnam.
There will be more and more Vietnamese travellers to Japan after October 11 as the country fully reopened to foreigners, the office said.
Travellers from around the world are able to enter Japan if they show proof of triple vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result.
To attract more tourists, the JNTO Vietnam has launched a communication campaign named 'Japan Welcomes You Back' with diverse promotional activities.
The Japanese government will also launch a tourism stimulus plan, including a nationwide tourism discount programme./.