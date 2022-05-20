Quang Ninh (VNA) - Vietnam's Le Thi Kim Loan outperformed Malaysia’s Xin Ru Jee in the final of the women’s xiangqi (Chinese chess) standard singles in the northern province of Quang Ninh on May 20, securing another gold medal for Vietnam at SEA Games 31.



Loan's teammate, Nguyen Hoang Yen, and Ngo Lan Huong from Singapore, both clinched the bronze medal in the event.



Beating Vietnamese player Dang Cuu Tung Lan, Singapore’s Alvin Tsung Han Woo triumphed in the men’s standard singles. Yu Huat Tan and Sze Hien Fang, both of Malaysia, shared the bronze.



Xiangqi competitions have wrapped up on the same day, with the Vietnamese team topping the medal tally, claiming three golds in total./.