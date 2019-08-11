Vietnamese students at the event (Source: dantri.com.vn)

- Vietnam won two gold medals, one silver and one bronze at the 2019 International Informatics Olympiad (IOI 2019), which took place in Baku, Azerbaijan from August 4-8, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.The gold medal winners are Trinh Huu Gia Phuc from Lam Son High School for Gifted Students in the central province of Thanh Hoa, and Bui Hong Duc from the Natural Science High School for Gifted Students under Hanoi National University.As a result, Vietnam ranked fourth after China, Russia and the US.This is the year that Vietnamese students have recorded the highest achievement at the events of this kind since they secured the first place at the IOI in Turkey in 1999.The IOI 2019 saw the participation of students from 87 countries and territories worldwide.2019 marks a successful year of Vietnamese students at international contests, with all of them winning medals, mostly gold and silver.-VNA