Vietnam ranks second in AK rifle team shooting event in Algeria
Vietnam secured the second place in the AK rifle team shooting category of the “True Friend” contest, part of the 2021 Army Games, in Algeria on August 28.
Members of the Vietnamese team prepare for the AK rifle team shooting event (Photo: VNA)Algiers (VNA) – Vietnam secured the second place in the AK rifle team shooting category of the “True Friend” contest, part of the 2021 Army Games, in Algeria on August 28.
The event was held at the Military Academy of Cherchell in Tipaza province, about 70km from Algiers capital city.
With the second place in this category, Vietnam was behind Uzbekistan and outperformed Russia, Belarus, and Algeria.
Earlier, the Vietnamese team failed in the individual dog race, the 300m obstacle course with dogs, and the dog relay race. The last category, “Guard Duty”, took place at the Ben Aknoun military sports centre on August 29 morning (local time).
The “True Friend” contest of the 2021 Army Games kicked off in Algiers capital city of Algeria on August 22, attracting the participation of Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, and host Algeria. It will wrap up on August 30.
By hosting the dog handlers competition, this is the first time Algeria has co-hosted the annual international military sports event.
The 2021 Army Games, organised by Russia's Defence Ministry, is scheduled for August 22 - September 4 with 34 contests and 260 teams from 45 countries. Competition events will be held in Armenia, Algeria, Belarus, Vietnam, Iran, Kazakhstan, Qatar, China, Serbia, Uzbekistan, Mongolia and Russia.
Vietnam is due to host the Military Medical Relay Race and Sniper Frontier contests.
This is also the fourth time Vietnam has taken part in the games, competing in the largest number of contests so far./.