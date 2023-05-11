Illustrative image. (Photo: viettimes.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam ranks second in Southeast Asia in the number of app downloads with 3.5 billion downloads last year, according to data analytics firm Data.ai.



Vietnamese consumers also spent about 21 million VND (900 USD) per minute on this type of service, it said. This trend has fuelled the strong growth of several types of apps related to mobile banking, e-wallet and digital payment. The habit of using apps also contributes to the development of digital technology businesses.



According to Data.ai, users are spending a lot of time on mobile applications. Android mobile users alone spent more than 4,000 billion hours on apps in 2022 and about 83 billion hours in Vietnam. An increase in users’ demand has resulted in a high number of app downloads in many countries, including Vietnam, it said.



Users in the Philippines, Indonesia, and Singapore commit to more than five hours per day to apps, and for Vietnam, the figure is 4 hours a day.

Indonesia tops the charts in hours per day spent on mobile, with a whopping 5.7 hours a day in their apps. Singapore secures fourth place with its mobile users spending on average 5.3 hours a day in apps.

Other high-performing South Asian markets by this measure are India and Thailand at 4.9 hours and 4.7 hours, respectively.



Vietnam has 94.2 million smartphone users and 82.2 million mobile broadband subscribers, accounting for 74.3% of the national population by December last year, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications.



The number of Internet users in the country reached 72.1 million, ranking 13th in the world./.