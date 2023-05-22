Data.ai said Vietnamese consumers spent about 900 USD per minute on this type of service.

This trend has fuelled the strong growth of several types of apps related to mobile banking, e-wallet and digital payment.

The habit of using apps also contributes to the development of digital technology businesses.

According to Data.ai, users are spending a lot of time on mobile applications. An increase in users’ demand has resulted in a high number of app downloads in many countries, including Vietnam, it said.

Vietnam has 94.2 million smartphone users and 82.2 million mobile broadband subscribers, accounting for 74.3% of the national population by December last year, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications.

The number of Internet users in the country reached 72.1 million, ranking 13th in the world./.

VNA