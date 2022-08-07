Vietnam ranks third at ASEAN Para Games 2022
Vietnam claimed 183 medals, including 65 golds, 62 silvers and 56 bronzes, ranking third on the medal table at the 11th ASEAN Para Games, which concluded in Surakarta, Indonesia, on August 6.
Vietnamese national flags are raised at a medal ceremony of the 11th ASEAN Para Games in Indonesia. (Photo: VNA)
It was the highest number of medals Vietnam has ever achieved since it hosted the Games in 2003. The Vietnamese team initially set a target to gain 35 – 40 gold medals at the regional games.
Vietnam has broken 16 records this year, 14 of which were in swimming. Swimmer Vi Thi Hang set three new records, the highest among Vietnamese athletes, in the women’s 50m freestyle, 100m breaststroke and 100m freestyle. Swimmers Vo Huynh Anh Khoa, Le Thi Dung, Trinh Thi Bich Nhu and Do Thanh Hai broke two records each.
The remaining two records were set by weightlifters Chau Hoang Tuyet Loan and Dang Thi Linh Phuong.
Swimmers also earned most of the gold medals (27) for the Vietnamese team this year. It was followed by track and fields (15) and chess (13).
Vietnam sent 120 athletes to compete in eight out of 14 sports, namely track and fields, swimming, weightlifting, badminton, table tennis, chess, judo and archery, at the ASEAN Para Games 2022.
The regional games, taking place from July 30 to August 6, brought together 1,286 athletes from 11 Southeast Asian nations. Indonesia topped the medal tally and Thailand came second./.