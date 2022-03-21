Politics People’s Councils need continued performance improvement: NA leader National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue stressed the task of continuing to improve operations of the People’s Councils while delivering the closing remarks at a conference reviewing the 2021 performance of the People's Councils in southern provinces and centrally-run cities on March 21.

Politics CPV congratulates Lao Party on 67th founding anniversary The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has sent a congratulatory message to the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) on the occasion of its 67th founding anniversary.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 21 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 21.

Politics Vietnam, US work to elevate ties to strategic partnership Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Evans Knapper have affirmed that they will work towards the elevation of the Vietnam-US ties to a strategic partnership during their meeting in Hanoi on March 21.