Vietnam reaches mutual recognition of ‘vaccine passports’ with 17 countries
Vietnam had reached agreement on the mutual recognition of “vaccine passports” with 17 countries as of March 17, said Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Le Thi Thu Hang.
Passengers wait to handle entry procedures at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam had reached agreement on the mutual recognition of “vaccine passports” with 17 countries as of March 17, said Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Le Thi Thu Hang.
Replying to reporters’ question about the issue on March 21, Hang said under the Prime Minister’s direction, the MoFA and Vietnam’s overseas representative agencies have actively held negotiations and accelerated the mutual recognition of “vaccine passports” with other countries and territories.
As of March 17, Vietnam had reached agreement on the mutual recognition of “vaccine passports” with 17 countries, including the US, the UK, Japan, Australia, Belarus, India, Cambodia, the Philippines, the Maldives, Palestine, Turkey, Egypt, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Singapore, Saint Lucia, and the Republic of Korea.
Holders of “vaccine passports” of these countries and Vietnam are entitled to the same medical requirements as those for local vaccinated people, she noted, adding that the recognition includes the exemption of procedures for consular authentication/legalisation when using these papers in the countries of destination.
Besides, Vietnam has so far temporarily recognised COVID-19 vaccination certificate forms of 79 countries and territories officially introduced to the MoFA, the spokeswoman added.
A “vaccine passport” is a COVID-19 vaccination certificate or/and a COVID-19 recovery certificate. The “vaccine passport” is used as proof of a person’s vaccination and recovery history and does not replace other exit and entry papers such as passports, visas, international travel documents, laissez-passers, temporary and permanent residence cards, and visa exemption certificates.
A foreign “vaccine passport” is viewed as valid and can be used directly in Vietnam’s territory if it is officially or temporarily recognised by the Vietnamese Government, Hang added.
The list of the recognised “vaccine passports” are published on the portal of the MoFA’s Consular Department at https://lanhsuvietnam.gov.vn./.