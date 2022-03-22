Under the Prime Minister’s direction, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Vietnam’s overseas representative agencies have actively held negotiations and accelerated the mutual recognition of “vaccine passports” with other countries and territories.

As of March 17, Vietnam had reached agreement on the mutual recognition of “vaccine passports” with 17 countries, including the US, the UK, Japan, Australia, Belarus, India, Cambodia, the Philippines, the Maldives, Palestine, Turkey, Egypt, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Singapore, Saint Lucia, and the Republic of Korea.

Holders of “vaccine passports” of these countries and Vietnam are entitled to the same medical requirements as those for local vaccinated people, she noted, adding that the recognition includes the exemption of procedures for consular authentication/legalisation when using these papers in the countries of destination./.

VNA