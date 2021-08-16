The Vietnamese team at the Vietnamese Embassy in Algeria (Photo: VNA)

Algiers (VNA) – The Vietnamese team has been ready for the upcoming Army Games 2021 in Algeria, said its head Lieut. Col Hoang Ngoc Sang while paying a courtesy call to Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Vinh on August 15 (local time).

Sang lauded the host country for its reception and support for the Vietnamese team.

He informed the ambassador that the service dog training contest in the competition will open on August 22 and wrap up on August 30. The Vietnamese team is determined to achieve the best results to foster defence ties between Vietnam and partners, he said.

Vinh briefed his guest on the situation in Algeria and traditional ties between Vietnam and the African country, saying that it has laid a solid foundation for bilateral links in various areas, including in national defence.

He also wished the Vietnamese team good health and success in the event.

The Army Games 2021 is scheduled for August 22 – September 4 with 34 contests and 260 teams from more than 45 countries. The contests will be held in Armenia, Algeria, Belarus, Vietnam, Iran, Kazakhstan, Qatar, China, Serbia, Uzbekistan, Mongolia and Russia.

Vietnam is due to host the Military Medical Relay Race and Sniper Frontier contests./.