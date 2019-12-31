Politics Important laws to take effect in January The 2018 Law on Animal Husbandry, the 2018 Law on Cultivation, the 2019 revised law on management and use of weapons, explosives and support tools, and the 2019 Law on Public Investment will start taking effect in January 2020.

Politics Lao PM to visit Vietnam soon Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith will lead a high-ranking delegation of the Lao government to visit Vietnam and co-chair the 42nd meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee in Hanoi from January 2-4.

Politics Japanese Foreign Minister to visit Vietnam Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Toshimitsu Motegi will begin his visit to four Southeast Asian nations of Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia on January 5.

Politics Top leader calls for stronger efforts for better achievements in 2020 Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong attended a national teleconference in Hanoi on December 30, applauding the country’s achievements in 2019 and asking for more activeness and creativity to obtain better results next year.