Politics Greetings to Brunei Darussalam on national day President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh have extended their greetings to Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah on the 38th anniversary of National Day of Brunei Darussalam (February 23) and 30th anniversary of Vietnam-Brunei diplomatic ties (February 29, 1992 – February 28, 2022).

Politics President receives US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in Hanoi on February 23.

Politics EU pledges more support to State Audit Office of Vietnam Ambassador Giorgio Aliberti, head of the European Union Delegation to Vietnam, on February 23 affirmed that he will continue to support and facilitate the enhancement of cooperation between the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) and the EU.

Politics Vietnamese President’s visit to Singapore highly anticipated: expert The State visit to Singapore by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc from February 24 to 26 is a very special and highly anticipated event in the city state, according to Assoc. Prof. Vu Minh Khuong from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.