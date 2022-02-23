Vietnam ready for citizen protection in Ukraine: spokesperson
The Vietnamese Embassy in Ukraine is working on plans to be ready for citizen protection when necessary, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said on February 23.
Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Ukraine is working on plans to be ready for citizen protection when necessary, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said on February 23.
Responding to reporters’ query on Vietnam’s citizen protection in Ukraine, Hang said the embassy has maintained contact with the Vietnamese community in the country to get updates on the situation there.
The citizen protection hotlines are working round the clock, she said, adding that about 100 Vietnamese citizens are living in Donetsk and Lugansk, and they are in a stable condition.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has instructed the embassy to suggest local competent agencies take measures to support and ensure safety of Vietnamese citizens and businesses in Ukraine, as well as their assets.
For assistance, Vietnamese citizens can contact the embassy’s hotline at: 380 (63) 863 8999 or contact the ministry’s Consular Department at 84-981-848-484.
Asked about Vietnam’s response to the situation in Ukraine, Hang said Vietnam has kept a close watch on the recent tensions, and called on relevant sides to practice self-restraint, step up dialogue efforts and promote diplomatic measures to peacefully deal with conflicts in line with the United Nations Charter and basic principles of international law, contributing to ensuring peace, security and stability in the region and the world at large./.