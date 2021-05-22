Hotline: (024) 39411349
15th National Assembly Elections
Politics

Vietnam ready for election day

Cities and provinces nationwide are decorated to welcome the elections of deputies to the National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels on May 23, in addition to taking measures to ensure security and safety for the festive day of all people.
VNA

  • Cao Bang city, Cao Bang province welcomes the elections of deputies to the National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure, slated for May 23. (Photo: Chu Hieu/VNA)

  • Monument to President Ho Chi Minh in Cao Bang city, Cao Bang province. (Photo: Chu Hieu/VNA)

  • Dong Nai police force participate in the opening ceremony of a campaign ensuring security and order for election day. (Photo: Nguyen Van Viet/VNA)

  • Dong Nai police force participate in the opening ceremony of a campaign ensuring security and order for election day. (Photo: Nguyen Van Viet/VNA)

  • Campaign raising public awareness of the election is promoted in Dong Thap province. (Photo: Chuong Dai/VNA)

  • An Giang province welcomes election day, slated for May 23. (Photo: Cong Mao/VNA)

  • Kien Giang province welcomes festive day of all people. (Photo: VNA)

  • Con Dao is ready for election day. (Photo: VNA)

  • Posters on the election on the street in Dong Ha city, Quang Tri province. (Photo: Nguyen Ly/VNA)

  • Phu Yen province is ready for the festive day of all people. (Photo: VNA)

Other albums