Vietnam ready for election day
Cao Bang city, Cao Bang province welcomes the elections of deputies to the National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure, slated for May 23. (Photo: Chu Hieu/VNA)
Monument to President Ho Chi Minh in Cao Bang city, Cao Bang province. (Photo: Chu Hieu/VNA)
Dong Nai police force participate in the opening ceremony of a campaign ensuring security and order for election day. (Photo: Nguyen Van Viet/VNA)
Campaign raising public awareness of the election is promoted in Dong Thap province. (Photo: Chuong Dai/VNA)
An Giang province welcomes election day, slated for May 23. (Photo: Cong Mao/VNA)
Kien Giang province welcomes festive day of all people. (Photo: VNA)
Con Dao is ready for election day. (Photo: VNA)
Posters on the election on the street in Dong Ha city, Quang Tri province. (Photo: Nguyen Ly/VNA)
Phu Yen province is ready for the festive day of all people. (Photo: VNA)