Vietnam ready for EVFTA, EVIPA enforcement: spokeswoman
Vietnam is now ready for implementing the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), Spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang has said.
Spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang speaks at the press conference on June 11 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam is now ready for implementing the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), Spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang has said.
At the ministry’s regular press conference on June 11, Hang commented on the Vietnamese National Assembly’s recent ratification of the EVFTA and EVIPA, as well as the plan to reopen the country’s market for the EU.
She noted that the 14th-tenure parliament of Vietnam passed the resolutions ratifying the two deals on June 8, during its ninth session. The EVFTA is expected to take effect on August 1 this year while the EVIPA is set to become effective after it is ratified by EU member states.
The ratification and early implementation of these agreements will generate concrete and practical benefits for the economies, businesses and peoples of both sides, creating new momentum for their comprehensive partnership and cooperation, according to Hang.
Once coming into force, the two deals will help promote the Asia-Europe economic cooperation, international economic connectivity, trade liberalisation, along with equal, transparent and rules-based investment, thus contributing to peace, stability and development in both sides, as well as Asian and European regions and the whole world, the spokeswoman added.
Replying to reporters’ question regarding the US Department of Commerce’s move to investigate plywood imported from Vietnam, Hang said economic, trade and investment ties between Vietnam and the US have been developing continually, with bilateral trade reaching about 76 billion USD in 2019.
She highlighted Vietnam’s consistent policy of bolstering bilateral economic, trade and investment relations in a harmonious and sustainable manner that brings about benefits for both countries.
Vietnam has been seriously and fully realising its commitments to the World Trade Organisation (WTO). Its ministries and sectors have also been actively and proactively carrying out their tasks set up in the plan on enhancing the State’s management in fighting trade remedy dodging and origin fraud, approved by the Prime Minister on July 14, 2019.
As for the recent move by the US Department of Commerce, Hang said this issue needs to be considered in an objective and impartial manner and in line with WTO regulations, international practice, as well as the growing economic and trade ties between Vietnam and the US, thereby ensuring legitimate interests of both nations’ businesses and consumers.
At the press conference, Spokeswoman Hang also provided information about the 22 Vietnamese citizens stranded in Nepal due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said recently, due to restrictions on exit, entry and transit by Nepal and nearby countries, the citizens haven’t been able to return to Vietnam.
Under the Foreign Ministry’s direction, the Vietnamese Embassy in India and Nepal has proactively liaised and coordinated with the Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Kathmandu capital and the Vietnamese Association in Nepal to keep contact with the citizens, assist them to seek accommodation, and ask them to seriously comply with the host country’s regulations.
The embassy is working closely with relevant agencies of Vietnam, Nepal, India and Bangladesh in order to repatriate the citizens soon, Hang noted./.