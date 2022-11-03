Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN. (Photo: VNA)

New York (VNA) – Vietnam will continue to actively engage in UN peacekeeping operations and is willing to cooperate with UN member states in this important area, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has affirmed.



Addressing a debate on peacekeeping at the Special Political and Decolonisation Committee (Fourth Committee) of the UN General Assembly on November 1 in New York, the Vietnamese diplomat highlighted Vietnam’s priorities in the peacekeeping work and updated participants on Vietnam's latest activities and contributions to UN missions in the Central African Republic and South Sudan.



He underlined the necessity to respond to the call of countries, especially those receiving peacekeeping forces, to plan missions of the forces clearly and appropriately.



The ambassador stressed that the peacekeeping operation continues to be a crucial and effective tool of the UN in the process of maintaining international peace and security.



Attention should be paid to ensuring security and safety for the peacekeeping forces, promoting the application of modern technologies in performing tasks and ensuring resources for missions, he said.



The Vietnamese representative also reiterated the requirement to fully ensure rights, interests and demands of women in joining peace processes.



The Special Political and Decolonisation Committee, one of the six major committees of the UN General Assembly, is tasked with considering a number of special political and peacekeeping issues./.